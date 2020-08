MKCC vs HSC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Malmo Kings Cricket Club vs Helsingborg Sports Club, 1st T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s MKCC vs HSC at Limhamnsfaltet: Malmo Kings Cricket Club vs Helsingborg Sports Club Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players List of MKCC vs HSC, Dream11 ECS T10-Malmo, Malmo Kings Cricket Club Dream 11 Team Player List, Helsingborg Sports Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Malmo Kings Cricket Club vs Helsingborg Sports Club cricket match, Cricket Tips MKCC vs HSC, Online Cricket Tips Malmo Kings Cricket Club vs Helsingborg Sports Club Dream11, ECS T10-Malmo Also Read - SAN vs GUD Dream11 Team Prediction Mexican League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara Football Match Predicted XIs at Estadio Corona 5.36 AM IST August 3

Toss: The toss between Malmo Kings Cricket Club and Helsingborg Sports Club will take place at 12:30 PM (IST). Also Read - HOU vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball: Captain, Star Player And Fantasy Tips For Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2019-20 Match at Walt Disney World, Florida 6 AM IST August 3

Time: 1:00 PM IST Also Read - BOS vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20: Star Player, Fantasy Picks For Today's Basketball Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers Match at ESPN Wide World of Sports 1AM IST August 3

Venue: Limhamnsfaltet



MKCC vs HSC My Dream11 Team

Pasal Mohammad (captain), Chaudhary Tahir Hussain (vice-captain), Phani Pramod, Madhan Prabhu Rahman, Zain Muzaffar, Rahim Safi, Sadashiv Gour, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidallah Sahak, Abinash Panda, Akarmuddin Shirzad

MKCC vs HSC Squads

Malmo Kings Cricket Club: Pasal Mohammad, Rahim Safi, Zahid Aslam, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidallah Sahak, Maiwand Yosefzai, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Bilal Shirzad, Ehtishamun Nabi, Shahid Aslam

Helsingborg Sports Club: Sahil Rathod, Madhan Prabu Raman, Santosh Marathe, Abinash Panda, Phani Pramod, Dawinder Singh, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Satish Kohri, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kunjir, Sachin Shetty, Aravind Chandrasekaran, Rohit Saproo, Prasanjit Behera

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MKCC Dream11 Team/ HSC Dream11 Team/ Malmo Kings Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ Helsingborg Sports Club Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.