Dream11 Team Prediction

MKCC vs PCC ECS T10 – Rome 2020 Match 4: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club T10 Match at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground 7.45 PM IST November 2 Monday:

The European Cricket T10 series continues with the tournament returning to Italy, Rome. A total of eight teams are taking part in the event that will run from November 3 to November 8. A total of 27 matches will be played across the six days of the event with the teams divided into two groups of four each. The eight teams are Bergamo United CC, Bologna CC, Defentas Sporting Club, Kingsgrove Milan CC, Padova CC, Royal Parma CC, Royal Roma CC and Venezia CC.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club will take place at 7.15 PM IST – November 2, Monday.

Time: 7.45 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

BKCC vs PCC My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Damith Kosala, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo

Batters – Hanain Hamid Ansari (C), Michele Batista Comi, Asad Ali

All-Rounders – Nuwan Sameera (VC), Bentota Perera, Zahid Cheema

Bowlers – Gohar Nisar, Nishendra Rodrigo, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando

SQUADS

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club:

Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Michele Batista Comi, Hanain Hamid Ansari, Bentota Perera, Zahid Cheema, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Gohar Nisar, Ejaz ul Haq Yasin, Sami Ullah, Ali Usman, Ranhalug Arney Nisal Pranvida Fernando, Mandeep Sansala Sonal Perera Kachcha Kaduge, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, NNDS Paththuwadura, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Sadeeth Varadharajah.

Padova Cricket Club:

Nissanka Kuda, Asad Ali, Rishan Kavinda, Madushanka Prabath, Nuwan Sameera, Radika Suren, Ramesh Silva, Daham Rusiru, Dimuthu Kalman, Damith Kosala, Nishendra Rodrigo, Akash Handun, Ghulam Abbas, Sujan Fernando.

