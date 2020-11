MKCC vs RRCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Rome 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s MKCC vs RRCC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground: Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MKCC vs RRCC, ECS T10 – Rome 2020, Royal Roma Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Milan Cricket Club Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club ECS T10 – Rome, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MKCC vs RRCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Milan Cricket Club vs Royal Roma Cricket Club, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Rome 2020 Also Read - MI vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Tips For 1st Qualifier IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 5 Thursday

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Rome match toss between Milan Cricket Club and Royal Roma Cricket Club will take place at 3:15 PM IST – November 4, Wednesday. Also Read - VEL vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction Womens T20 Challenge 2020 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Velocity vs Trailblazers T20 Match 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST November 5 Thursday

Time: 3:45 PM IST. Also Read - BUCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Rome 2020 Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Bergamo United CC vs Venezia CC at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground 5:45 PM IST November 5 Thursday

Venue: Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground.

MKCC vs RRCC My Dream11 Team

Muneeb Niazi (captain), Dinuk Samarawickrama (vice-captain), Zahid Cheema, Bentota Perera, Anil Kumar, Shoaib Awan, Umar Shahzad, Mubarak Hossain, Hassan Mubashar, Sami Ullah, Ahmad Raza Amjad

MKCC vs RRCC Probable Playing XIs

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Shahid Aslam(WK), Mohammad Tariq Safi, Bilal Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Pasal Mohammad

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Alessandro Sabelli, Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammod, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Sohail Mahamood

MKCC vs RRCC Full Squads

Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club: Dinesh Samarawickrama, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Rodrigo, Haseeb Hamid Ansari, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Ali Usman, Ranhalug Arney Nisal Pranvida Fernando, Ejaz ul Haq Yasin, Michele Batista Comi, Bentota Perera, Zahid Cheema, Sami Ullah, Ahmad Raza Amjad, Dinuk Samarawickrama, NNDS Paththuwadura, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Hanain Hamid Ansari, Gohar Nisar, Mandeep Sansala Sonal Perera Kachcha Kaduge, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando

Royal Roma Cricket Club: Rajwinder Singh, Milap Singh, Umar Shahzad, Daham Mandeep Singh, Usman Mubashar, Usama Butt, Muhammad Bilal, Alessandro Sabelli, Sohail Mahamood, A Dharamvir Kumar, Anil Kumar, Muneeb Niazi, Nur Mohammad, Mubarak Hossain, Shoiab Awan, Hassan Mubashar, Kulwinder Ram

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MKCC Dream11 Team/ RRCC Dream11 Team/ Milan Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Royal Roma Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 Rome/ Online Cricket Tips and more.