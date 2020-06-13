Dream11 Team Prediction

MLC vs BAR La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today’s Real Mallorca vs Barcelona Football Match at Son Moix 1:30 AM IST June 14 Sunday: Also Read - LEG vs VLD Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Legane FC vs Valladolid Football Match at Butarque 11:00 PM IST June 13 Saturday

La Liga has resumed behind closed doors. There will be no official broadcast of La Liga in India. Facebook is the media rights holder for La Liga in the Indian Sub-Continent and so all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page. Also Read - CEV vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Football Match at Balaídos 8:30 PM IST June 13 Saturday

Kick-Off Time: The La Liga match between MLC vs BAR will start at 1:30 AM IST. Also Read - VAL vs LET Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Valencia CF vs Levante Football Match at Mestalla Stadium 1.30 AM IST June 13

Venue: Son Moix

My Dream11 Team

Reina, Roberto, Pique, Alba, Hernandez, Kubo, Pozo, De Jong, Busquets, Messi, Suarez

Starting XI

Barca: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Real Mallorca: Reina; Pozo, Valjent, Raillo, Gamez; Rodriguez, Salva S., Baba, Kubo; Budimir, Hernandez

SQUADS

Mallorca (MLC): Fabri, Manolo Reina, Miguel Parera, Aleksander Sedlar, Antonio Raillo, Baba Rahman, Fran Gamez, Francisco Campos, Joan Sastre, Leonardo Koutris, Lumor Agbenyenu, Martin Valjent, Aleix Febas, Alejandro Pozo, Daniel Rodriguez, Iddrisu Baba, Josep Sene, Ki Sung-Yueng, Lago Junior, Marc Pedraza, Salva Sevilla, Takefusa Kubo, Abdon Prats, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Ante Budimir, Cucho Hernandez, Pablo Chavarria, Yanis Salibur

Barcelona (BAR): Inaki Pena, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo, Nelson Semedo, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Akieme, Alex Collado, Ansu Fati, Arda Turan, Arthur Melo, Arturo Vidal, Frenkie De Jong, Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Riqui Puig, Sergio Busquets, Monchu, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ MLC Dream11 Team/ Barcelona Dream11 Team/ Mallorca Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.