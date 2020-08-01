Dream11 Team Prediction

MLC vs SYD A-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC Football Match Predicted XIs at ANZ Stadium 12:30 PM IST

The A-League is the highest-level professional men’s soccer league in Australia. At the top of the Australian league system, it is the country’s primary competition for the sport. Also Read - MLV vs WST Dream11 Team Prediction A-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Melbourne Victory vs Western United Football Match Predicted XIs at Bankwest Stadium 3:05 PM IST

Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction

Goalkeeper: A Redmayne

Defenders: N Atkinson, S Jamieson, A Wilkinson

Midfielders: A Luna, A Caceres, J Brillante, L Brattan

Forwards: J MacLaren, K Barbarouses, A Le Fondre

SQUADS

Melbourne City FC (MLC): Tom Glover, Dean Bouzanis, Scott Jamieson, Harrison Delbridge, Jack Hendry, Conor Metcalfe, Kerrin Stokes, Richard Windbichler, Tommaso Silvestri, Markel Susaeta, Rostyn Griffiths, Jamie Maclaren, Florin Berenguer, Nathaniel Atkinson, Denis Genreau, Lachlan Wales, Ramy Najjarine, Moudi Najjar, Idrus Abdulahi, Bernardo Oliveira Dias, Craig Noone, Adrián Luna, Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Gianluca Iannucci, Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Colakovski

Sydney FC (SYD): Adam Pavlesic, Tom Heward-Belle, Andrew Redmayne, Patrick Flottmann, Harry Van-der-Saag, Ben Warland, Michael Zullo, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan Mcgowan, Anthony Caceres, Alexander Baumjohann, Luke Brattan, Paulo Retre, Milos Ninkovic, Chris Zuvela, Trent Buhagiar, Luke Ivanovic, Marco Tilio, Jordi Swibel, Adam Le Fondre, Kosta Barbarouses

