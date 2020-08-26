Dream11 Team Prediction

MLC vs WST A-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today’s Melbourne City FC vs Western United Football Match Predicted XIs at Bankwest Stadium 12:30 PM IST: Also Read - SYD vs WST Dream11 Team Prediction A-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Sydney FC vs Western United Football Match Predicted XIs at Bankwest Stadium 12:30 PM IST August 15

The A-League is the highest-level professional men’s soccer league in Australia. At the top of the Australian league system, it is the country’s primary competition for the sport. Also Read - PG vs MLV Dream11 Team Prediction A-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Football Match Predicted XIs at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium 12:30 PM IST August 8

Melbourne City FC vs Western United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s A-League match, Melbourne City FC vs Western United Dream11 Team Player List, MLC Dream11 Team Player List, WST Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Melbourne City FC vs Western United, Online Football Tips – A-League 2019-20, Football Tips And Prediction – MLC vs WST A-League, Online Football Tips And Prediction – Melbourne City FC vs Western United A-League Also Read - NJ vs WST Dream11 Team Prediction A-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Newcastle Jets vs Western United Football Match Predicted XIs at McDonald Stadium 3:00 PM IST August 2

Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper- F Kurto

Defenders- C Good, H Delbridge, N Atkinson, T Imai

Midfielders- J Brillante, S Lutsica, A Diamanti

Forwards- C Noone, J Maclaren (c), B Berisha (vc)

SQUADS

Melbourne City FC (MLC): Tom Glover, Dean Bouzanis, Scott Jamieson, Harrison Delbridge, Jack Hendry, Conor Metcalfe, Kerrin Stokes, Richard Windbichler, Tommaso Silvestri, Markel Susaeta, Rostyn Griffiths, Jamie Maclaren, Florin Berenguer, Nathaniel Atkinson, Denis Genreau, Lachlan Wales, Ramy Najjarine, Moudi Najjar, Idrus Abdulahi, Bernardo Oliveira Dias, Craig Noone, Adrián Luna, Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Gianluca Iannucci, Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Colakovski

Western United (WST): Filip Kurto, Ryan Scott, James Delianov, Brendan Hamill, Oskar Dillon, Ivan Vujica, Luke Duzel, Thiel Iradukunda, Joshua Cavallo, Josh Risdon, Aaron Calver, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Tomislav Uskok, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Panagiotis Kone, Alessandro Diamanti, Steven Lustica, Dario Jertec, Jerrt Skotadis, Sebastian Pasquali, Besart Berisha, Max Burgess, Kwaben Appiah Kubi, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Valentino Yuel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MLC Dream11 Team/ WST Dream11 Team/ Melbourne City FC Dream11 Team/ Western United Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.