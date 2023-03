MLT-W vs AUT-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

Here is the ECI Women T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MLT-W vs AUT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, MLT-W vs AUT-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MLT-W vs AUT-W Playing 11s ECI Women T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Austria Women vs Malta Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECI Women T10.

TOSS – The ECI Women T10 match toss between Austria Women and Malta Women will take place at 12.30 & 2.30 PM IST

Time – 1 PM & 3 PM IST, March 26, Sunday.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

MLT-W vs AUT-W Dream11 Team

Keeper – Jessica Rymer

Batsmen – Ashma Pariyar, Harjivan Bhullar (c), Keeranmai Mandava (vc)

All-rounders – Shamla Cholasseri, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz

Bowlers – Valentine Avdylaj, Sriya Reddy, Sushma Dahal Khatri, Soujanya Chamundaiah.

MLT-W vs AUT-W Probable Playing XIs

Malta Women: Rojina Theeng, Prativa Bhandari, Sushma Dahal Khatri, Ashma Pariyar, Shamla Cholasseri, Jessica Rymer©(wk), Aneeta Santhosh, Stella Arooja, Sweta Kharel, Sanjana Budhathoki, Anupama Rameshan

Austria Women: Jo Antoinette Stiglitz©, Busra Uca(wk), Valentina Avdylaj, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Hannah Simpson Parker, Sriya Komati Reddy, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Mallika Pathirannehelage, Emma Kirkman, Ashmaan Saifee.

