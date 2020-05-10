Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Managua FC vs Real Esteli FC Nicaragua League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match MNG vs EST at Estadio Nacional de Futbol: In one of the most-awaited battles of Nicaragua League 2020, Managua FC will be taking on Real Esteli at the Estadio Nacional de Futbol, Managua on Saturday night (Sunday early morning in India on May 10). The Nicaragua League match will start at 6.30 AM (IST). It will be a fitting finale as Managua hosts Real Esteli to determine the winner of the league this season. Real Esteli dominated the first leg of the final but it ended in a 1-1 draw last weekend. They had more goal attempts than Managua, had three shots on target versus Managua’s four and enjoyed 63 percent possession in the game. They have ended the regular season in first place with 42 points under their belt. They are on a 14-match unbeaten run in the competition. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Matagalpa vs Chinandega Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's MAT vs CN Match at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello 4.30AM IST

On the other hand, Real Esteli FC will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run when they take on Managua. They registered 10 wins, five draws, and three defeats this season and finished in third place in the league with 35 points. Despite taking only three clean sheets away from home in ten matches, Esteli has won their last three matches on the road. The live TV or online broadcast of the Nicaragua League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Leones MGA vs San Isidro Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's LM vs SI Match at Alexis Arguello 4.30AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Managua FC and Real Esteli FC will start at 6.30 AM IST. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Slavia-Mozyr vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino Belarus Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For SLA vs TOR Today's Match at Stadyen Junatsva 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Estadio Nacional de Futbol

My Dream11 Team

GK: E Mendez

DEF: J Quijano, M Alvarez, J Casco, C Quinto

MID: H Medina, C Fernandez (VC), N Parelta, J Bentacur

ST: P Gallego (C), B Ayerdis

MNG vs EST Probable Playing XIs

Managua: Erling Mendez (Gk); Rigoberto Fuentes, Wesner De-Trinidad, Marel Alvarez, Christian Quinto, Christiano Fernandes-De-Lima, Nahun Peralta, Pablo Gallego, Sandro Cutino, Jeremy Cuarezma, Agenor Baez.

Real Esteli: Denver Fox (Gk); Jason Casco, Manuel Rosas, Josue Quijano, Cristian Mauriel-Gutierrez, Harold Medina, Jorge Betancur, Marlon Lopez, Richard Rodriguez, Henry Garcia, Brandon Ayerdis.

MNG vs EST SQUADS

Managua FC: Erling Mendez, Lester Acevedo, Deymark Hansack, Rigoberto Fuentes, Marel Alvarez. Wesner-Trinidad, Christiam Quinto, Sandro Cutino, Jeffrey Araica, Bismarck Veliz, Camphers Perez, Erick Mendoza, Deyner Vega-Espinoza, Nahun Peralta, Kevin Serapio, Mike Cruz, Christiano Fernandes-de-lima, Ulises Pozo, Agenor Baez, Jermy Cuarezma, Darwin Cotreras, Pablo Gallego, Carlos Felix, Luis Gutierrez-Fierro, Isaac Sequeira, Isaac Sequeira, Jefferson Gonzalez, Pedro Espinoza-Rivera, Armando Zepeda

Real Esteli FC: Henry Maradiaga, Denver Fox, Esdras Gonzalez, Jason Casco, Oscar Renan-Lopez, Cristian Mauriel-Gutierrez, Manuel Rosas, Francisco Paz, Richard Rodriguez, Josue Quijano, Luis Lopez-Pindea, Janathan Sanchez, Edgar Castillo-Bellorin, Ricardo Rivas-Gomaz, Lucio Barroca, Jorge Betancur, Juan Barrera, Oscar Acevedo, Marlon Lopez, Jaime Ayala, Yohn Mosquera, Oscar Castellon-Ruiz, Harold Medina, Jesus Leal, Henry Garcia, Fabrizio Tavano, Brandon Ayerdis, Taufic Guarch, Luis Acuna, Vinicius De-Souza, Widman Talavera, Henry Figueros.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MNG Dream11 Team/ EST Dream11 Team/ Managua FC Dream11 Team/ Real Esteli FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.