Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Managua FC vs Walter Ferretti Nicaragua League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match MNG vs FER at Torpedo Stadium: In one of the most-awaited battles of Nicaragua League 2020, league leaders Managua will host Walter Ferretti at the Estadio Nacional de Futbol on Saturday (early Sunday morning in India). The Nicaragua League match will begin at 2.30 AM (IST). Managua are sitting on top of the points table with 12 wins, three draws, and only two losses in their 17 games so far in the competition. Managua are only a win or three points away to seal the championship. Walter Ferretti, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table with nine wins, three draws, and five losses in 17 matches so far. Ferretti are already out of the championship race but they are still in the race of the second position and final series qualification. While the league leaders Managua would be eyeing to seal the series by winning this game, the visitors would fall behind in the race of final series qualification if they get any result other than a win The live TV or online broadcast of the Nicaragua League 2020 football game will not be available in India. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Municipal Jalapa vs Real Esteli FC Nicaragua League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For JAL vs EST Today's Match at Estadio Alejandro Ramos Turico 2.30AM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Managua FC and Walter Ferretti will start at 2.30 AM IST. Also Read - RKH vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Rukh Brest FC vs FC Minsk at Stadyen DASK Brestski, Brest 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Estadio Nacional de Futbol. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction BATE Borisov vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For BTE vs TOR Today's Match at Borisov Arena 10.30PM IST

My Dream11 Team

D Espinoza (GK); W. de-Trinidad, R Fuentes, M Gutierrez, A. Baez, J. Cuarezma, B. Munoz, C. Fernandes-De-Lima, P Gallego (C), D Forbes (VC), F Villalpando.

MNG vs FER Likely Squads

Managua (MNG): E Mendez (GK); R Fuentes, W de-Trinidad, C Quinto, S Cutino; K Serapio, A Baez, J Quarzema, C Fernandes-de-Lima; P Espinoza, P Gallego.

Walter Ferretti (FER): D Espinoza (GK); Y Lanuza, M Gutierrez, J Castellon, R Huete; H Calero, B Munoz, Pedrinho; D Forbes, L Figueroa, F Villalpando.

MNG vs FER SQUADS

Managua FC: E Mendez, L Acevedo, D Hansack, R Fuentes, M Alvarez, W de-Trinidad, C Quinto, E Mendoza, S Cutino, C Perez, D Vega, B Veliz, J Araica, N Peralta, K Serapio, M Cruz, Christiano Fernandes, J Cuarezma, D Contreras, A Baez, U Pozo, P Gallego, C Felix, A Zepeda, Espinoza, L Gutierrez, J Gonzalez, I Sequeira.

Walter Ferretti: G Navarro, R Inestroza, A Gutierrez, J Pastrana, J Ellis, A Figueroa, G Zavala, E Mercado, J Obando, J Fernandez, J Moncada, V Zavala, K Meraz, V Escoto, J Caceres, M Batalla, B Moreno, H Amaya, M Urtecho, E Aguirre, A Ivan, R Ruiz, D Velasquez.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MNG Dream11 Team/ FER Dream11 Team/ Managua Dream11 Team/ Walter Ferretti Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.