Dream11 Team Prediction Managua vs Deportivo Ocotal Nicaragua League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match MNG vs OCO at Torpedo Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited battles of Nicaragua League 2020, Managua will take on Deportivo Ocotal at the Stadyen Junatsva on Wednesday late night in India (Thursday). The Nicaragua League match will start at 4 AM (IST). Managua FC were unable to make an immediate return to winning ways following their draw with Real Esteli as they were held to a point away from home at Real Madriz but that may turn out to be an important result. They are on an eight-match unbeaten run, with the last game against Real Madriz ending in a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Ocotal's recent form in the competition has been poor. They have failed to win in five league matches. They have suffered defeat in four of those winless games. However, Ocotal will be relieved to have at least put an end to their losing streak after they gained a point from their clash against Deportivo Las Sabanas. The live TV or online broadcast of the Nicaragua League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Nicaragua League 2020 match between Managua vs Deportivo Ocotal will start at 4 AM IST.

Venue: Estadio Nacional de Futbol

My Dream11 Team

G. Navarro (GK); M. Alvarez, R. Fuentes, C. Quinto, J. Moncada, V. Zavala, C. Fernandes-De-Lima, N. Peralta, E. Augirre, C. Felix (VC) and P. Gallego (C).

MNG vs OCO Likely Squads

Managua (MNG): Erling Mendez (GK), Rigoberto Fuentes, Sandro Cutino, Marel Alvarez, Erick Mendoza, Nahun Peralta, Christiano Fernandes-De-Lima, Pablo Gallego, Kevin Serapio, Agenor Baez, Carlos Felix.

Deportivo Ocotal (OCO): Ricky Inestroza (Gk), Allan Gutierrez, Juan Pastrana, Alvaro Figueroa, Jorge Ellis, Jonathan Moncada, Victor Zavala, Ariel Ivan-Rodriguez, Ronny Ruiz, Dorian Velasquez, Ervin Aguirre.

MNG vs OCO SQUADS

Managua: E Mendez, L Acevedo, D Hansack, R Fuentes, M Alvarez, W de-Trinidad, C Quinto, E Mendoza, S Cutino, C Perez, D Vega, B Veliz, J Araica, N Peralta, K Serapio, M Cruz, Christiano Fernandes, J Cuarezma, D Contreras, A Baez, U Pozo, P Gallego, C Felix, A Zepeda, Espinoza, L Gutierrez, J Gonzalez, I Sequeira.

Deportivo Ocotal: G Navarro, R Inestroza, A Gutierrez, J Pastrana, J Ellis, A Figueroa, G Zavala, E Mercado, J Obando, J Fernandez, J Moncada, V Zavala, K Meraz, V Escoto, J Caceres, M Batalla, B Moreno, H Amaya, M Urtecho, E Aguirre, A Ivan, R Ruiz, D Velasquez.

