New Delhi: MNR vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, The Hundred: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, 10:30 PM IST, July 25 Sunday.

Manchester Originals will face Birmingham Phoenix at Manchester on July 25. Manchester Originals didn’t have a great start to their Hundred campaign as they lost their opening game against Oval Invincibles. On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix got off to a winning start against London Spirit and they will look to continue the good show.

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix will take place at 10:00 PM (IST) – July 25.

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

MNR vs BPH My Dream11 Team

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Finn Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Tom Helm, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone.

MNR vs BPH Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Matthew Parkinson.

Birmingham Phoenix Finn Allen, Miles Hammond, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (C), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Chris Cooke (WK), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir.

MNR vs BPH SQUADS

Manchester Originals Jos Buttler (C & WK), Philip Salt, Joe Clarke, Matthew Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Hain, Ollie Robinson and Fred Klaassen.

Birmingham Phoenix Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Chris Woakes, Dominic Sibley, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (C), Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Adam Hose, Chris Cooke (WK), Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed and Dillon Pennington.

