MNR vs LNS Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Men

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's MNR vs LNS at Emirates Old Trafford, London: In match no. 24 of The Hundred Men tournament, Manchester Originals will take on London Spirit at the Emirates Old Trafford, London – August 10 on Tuesday. The Hundred Men MNR vs LNS match will begin at 11 PM IST. Manchester Originals have blown hot and cold this season and would like to put up a substantial show in this contest. They are currently fifth in the points table, having won two of their five games. On the other hand, London Spirit are reeling at the bottom of the team standings, having lost four of their five games. With one match ended in a draw, Spirit would be eyeing their first victory of the season. Here is The Hundred Men Dream11 Guru Tips and MNR vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men, MNR vs LNS Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred, Probable XIs for MNR vs LNS The Hundred Men match.

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between Manchester Originals vs London Spirit will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – August 10.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, London.

MNR vs LNS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Philip Salt, Josh Inglis

Batsmen – Eoin Morgan, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke

All-rounders – Roelof van der Merwe, Mohammad Nabi (VC), Carlos Brathwaite (C)

Bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Steven Finn, Matt Parkinson

MNR vs LNS Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Joe Clarke, Philip Salt (WK), Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Sam Hain, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Steven Finn.

London Spirit: Adam Rossington (WK), Josh Inglis, Luis Reece, Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Mason Crane, Mohammad Amir.

MNR vs LNS SQUADS

Manchester Originals (MNR): Philip Salt (wk), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Sam Hain, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Steven Finn, Richard Gleeson, Fred Klaassen, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson.

London Spirit (LNS): Adam Rossington (wk), Josh Inglis, Luis Reece, Eoin Morgan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Mohammad Amir, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Jade Dernbach.

