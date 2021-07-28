MNR vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction

Manchester Originals will play their third match of the Hundred against Northern Superchargers on July 28 at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The Originals have won one and lost one out of the two matches they have played and are placed at the fourth rank. On the other hand, Northern Superchargers have lost both their matches and they are placed in seventh place in the points table.

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – July 28.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

MNR vs NOS My Dream11 Team

WICKET-KEEPERS: J Buttler (Captain), J Simpson

BATSMEN: C Munro, A Lyth, H Brook A

ALL-ROUNDERS: B Stokes (Vice-captain), C Brathwaite

BOWLERS: A Rashid, S Finn, M Parkinson, F Klaassen

MNR vs NOS Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Matthew Parkinson.

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, John Simpson (wk), Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

MNR vs NOS SQUADS

Manchester Originals Jos Buttler (C & WK), Philip Salt, Joe Clarke, Matthew Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Hain, Ollie Robinson and Fred Klaassen.

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes(c), Harry Brook, John Simpson(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Callum Parkinson, Ben Raine, Matthew Fisher, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matty Potts, Jordan Thompson

