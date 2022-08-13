MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Women Match Fantasy Hints

MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Women Match Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 3.30 PM IST August 13, Saturday.

TOSS – The The Hundred Women Match toss between Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets will take place at 3 PM IST

Time – August 13, 3.30 PM IST



Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team

Lizelle Lee, Deandra Dottin, Cordelia Griffith(VC), Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Alana King, Sophie Munro, Mignon du Preez(C)

MNR-W vs TRT-W Playing XI

Manchester Originals: Lizelle Lee, Deandra Dottin, Cordelia Griffith, Emma Lamb, Amy Satterthwaite, Georgie Boyce, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Kate Cross (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Jones

Trent Rockets: Mignon du Preez, Kim Garth, Natalie Sciver (c), Bryony Smith, Elyse Villani, Abbey Freeborn (wk), Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Alana King, Sophie Munro