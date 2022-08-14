NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Women Match Fantasy Hints

NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Women Match Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Headingley Leeds, 3PM IST Aug 14, Sunday

Here is the The Hundred Women Match Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, NOS-W vs LNS-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NOS-W vs LNS-W Playing 11s The Hundred Women Match, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women, Fantasy Playing Tips –,The Hundred Women Match.

TOSS – The The Hundred Women Match toss between Northern Superchargers Women and London Spirit Women will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – August 14, 3 PM IST



Venue: Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy(vc), Amara Carr

Batsmen: Beth Mooney, Bess Heath, Sophie Luff(VC),

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Freya Davies, Jenny Gunn

NOS-W vs LNS-W Probable Playing XI

Northern Superchargers Women: Alice Davidson-Richards(c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Jemimah Rodrigues, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Heather Graham, Lucy Higham

London Spirit Women : Amara Carr (wk), Beth Mooney, Sophie Luff, Amelia Kerr, Naomi Dattani, Danielle Gibson, Grace Scrivens, Charlie Dean (c), Freya Davies, Megan Schutt, Alice Monaghan