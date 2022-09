MNT vs BHK Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022

The Manipal Tigers (MNT) will take on the Bhilwara Kings (BHK) in the eighth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on Monday, September 26. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host this contest.

TOSS: The Legends League Cricket toss between Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST – September 26.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

MNT vs BHK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha.

Batter: Shivakant Shukla, Mohammad Kaif, Tanmay Srivastava.

All-rounder: Irfan Pathan(C), Corey Anderson, Yusuf Pathan(VC), Pradeep Sahu.

Bowler: Muttiah Muralitharan, Harbhajan Singh, Fidel Edwards.

MNT vs BHK Probable Playing XI

Manipal Tigers: Swapnil Asnodkar, Ravikant Shukla, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Pardeep Sahu, Shivakant Shukla, Harbhajan Singh (c), Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Parvinder Awana, Muttiah Muralitharan.

Bhilwara Kings: Naman Ojha (wk), Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Dinesh Salunkhe, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Tim Bresnan, Mayank Tehlan.