MNT vs UHY Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

MNT vs UHY Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2023: Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad – Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam at 6:30 PM IST December 05 Tuesday

MNT vs UHY Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: Manipal Tigers will lock horns against Urbanrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming match of ongoing Legends League 2023 match at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam at 6:30 PM IST December 5 Tuesday. Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad – Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam at 6:30 PM IST December 5 Tuesday. MNT vs UHY, MNT vs UHY Dream11, Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad Dream11, LLC 2022, Legends League Cricket Dream11, Legends League Cricket 2023.

TOSS: The Legends League Cricket 2023 toss between Manipal Tigers and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will take place at 6:00 PM IST – October 01.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

MNT vs UHY Dream11 Team

Keeper – Chadwick Walton (vc)

Batsmen – Suresh Raina, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Martin Guptill

All-rounders – Dwayne Smith, Thisara Perera, Peter Trego (c), Stuart Binny, Praveen Gupta

Bowlers – Harbajan Singh, Chris Mpofu

MNT vs UHY Probable Playing XIs

Manipal Tigers: Chadwick Walton(wk), Praveen Gupta, Mohammad Kaif, Angelo Perera, Amit Verma, Thisara Perera, Colin de Grandhomme, Imran Khan, Harbhajan Singh©, Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Singh, Kyle Coetzer

Urbanrisers Hyderabad: Dwayne Smith, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Suresh Raina©, Peter Trego, Asghar Afghan, Stuart Binny, Rikki Clarke, Amit Paunikar(wk), Pawan Suyal, Chris Mpofu, Shadab Jakati, Martin Guptill.

