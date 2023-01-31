Home

Mo Farah, Four-Time Olympic Champion, To Hang Up Boots After London Marathon

Mo Farah won gold medals in 5000m and 10000m in 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. He also has six more World Championship titles to his tally.

Mo Farah is the most successful male track distance runner ever. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah confirmed that 2023 will be his last year on the track as a professional athlete before he shifts focus to coaching roles. The 39-year-old will give one last shot at the London Marathon on April 23, to make up for missing the last edition.

Farah got limelight when he won gold medals in both 5000m and 10000m at the 2012 London Olympics. He repeated the feat four years later in Rio de Janeiro, making him the second athlete after Lasse Virén, to win both 5,000m and 10000m titles at successive Olympic Games.

“This will probably be my last year. I’m not going to go to the Olympics and I’ve nothing left to prove,” Farah said, who will be 40 by the time of the marathon.

“I’ll do London and see where I am. I’m not a spring chicken any more but I want to give myself one more shot and see what I can do,” added the Brit who as won 10 championship titles (four in Olympics and 6 in World Championships).

Farah’s best finish at London Marathon was third in 2018. “It’s not long to go until I retire and when I do finally stop I’d love to show what you can do with hard work and grafting,” he said.

“I have my coaching licence and would love to go down that route and give back, particularly to British athletes. That legacy means a lot to me.”