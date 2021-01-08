MOB vs BAY Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MOB vs BAY. In the exciting encounter on Bundesliga, Bayern Munich will lock horns against Borussia Monchengladbach on January 7. The two teams in contrasting forms will lock horns against each other in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Bayern Munich have continued their domination run in football from last season to current as they are leading the Bundesliga table with 33 points. Bayern have played 14 matches so far and managed to win 10 out of them while three ended in a draw and they lost one. While Borussia Monchengladbach started their Bundesliga campaign with some impressive performances but they have been inconsistent in their past few games and are currently at the 7th spot on the points table with 5 wins in 14 matches.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1 AM IST – January 9 in India. Also Read - Robert Lewandowski Reveals He Wanted to Join Manchester United

MOB vs BAY My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders : Niklas Süle, Lucas Hernández, Ramy Bensebaini

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (VC), Serge Gnabry, Valentino Lazaro, Lars Stindl

Forwards :Robert Lewandowski (C), Thomas Müller, Breel Embolo

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Probable Line-up

Borussia Monchengladbach probable line-up: Yann Sommer, Matthias Ginter, Ramy Bensebaini, Stefan Lainer, Lars Stindl, Jonas Hofmann, Breel Embolo, Nico Elvedi, Patrick Herrmann, Valentino Lazaro, Marcus Thuram

Bayern Munich probable line-up: Manuel Neuer, Niklas Süle, Lucas Hernández, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman

