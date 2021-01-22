MOB vs DOR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MOB vs DOR. In the exciting encounter on Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach will lock horns against Borussia Dortmund on January 23. The two teams fighting hard for the title will lock horns against each other in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Borussia Monchengladbach have played inconsistent football in the past few games after started the season with a dominating run. Borussia Monchengladbach beat Bayern Munich this season which boosted their morale a bit. While Borussia Dortmund have been poor this season as they failed to capitalize on several occasions. They currently at the 4th spot on the points table with just 9 wins in 17 games. Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MOB vs DOR, Dream 11 Team Player List, Borussia Monchengladbach Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Online Football Tips Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga. Also Read - MOB vs BAY Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Bundesliga: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich on January 8, Saturday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MOB vs DOR

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01:30 AM IST – January 23 in India. Also Read - BAY vs MAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Bayern Munich vs Mainz Football Match at Allianz Arena 10.30 PM IST January 3 Sunday

MOB vs DOR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- R. Burki Also Read - Robert Lewandowski Reveals He Wanted to Join Manchester United

Defenders- N. Elvedi, M. Hummels, M. Ginter, M. Akanji

Midfielders- J. Hofmann, J. Bellingham, F. Neuhaus, J. Sancho (VC)

Strikers- E. Haaland (C), A. Plea

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Probable Line-up

Borussia Monchengladbach probable line-up: Sommer, Ginter, Lainer, Bensebaini, Elvedi, Neuhaus, Kramer, Thuram, Stindl, Hofmann, Plea

Borussia Dortmund probable line-up: Burki, Akanji, Guerreiro, Hummels, Meunier, Bellingham, Can, Reyna, Reus, Sancho, Haaland

Check Dream11 Prediction / MOB Dream11 Team / DOR Dream11 Team / Borussia Monchengladbach Dream 11 Team / Borussia Dortmund Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.