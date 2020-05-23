Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today's Match MOB vs LEV at Stadion in Borussia-Park: With eyes firmly settled on the top spot, Borussia Monchengladbach will take on Bayer Leverkusen in an exciting Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on Super Saturday at the Stadion in Borussia-Park. The Bundesliga match will kick-start at 7PM (IST). Only six points separate Monchengladbach from current leaders Bayern Munich, they know every game is a must-win if they are to challenge for the title and take the fight to the reigning champions. With the campaign in the last stages, and only eight games remaining, every team know that making up for the lost ground could be hard, and near-impossible when you are dealing with a team like Munchen.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen are also in the title race, as they are only seven points adrift the top spot. They are also hard-pressed for a win and will be under no illusion that a defeat here will end their faint title hopes.The live TV or online broadcast of the Korean League 2020 football game will not available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen will start at 7 PM IST.

Venue: Stadion in Borussia-Park

My Dream11 Team

GK: Hradecky

DEF: Bensebaini, Weiser, Lainer

MID: Neuhaus, M Diaby, K Demirbay, Hofmann

ST: Plea (C), Embolo, Havertz (VC)

MOB vs LEV Probable Playing XIs

MOB: Sommer (GK); Bensebaini, Ginter, Elvedi, Lainer, Strobl, Neuhaus, Thuram, Embolo, Hofmann, Plea.

LEV: Hradecky (GK); Weiser, Tapsoda, Bender, Sinkgraven, Demirbay, Amiri, Aranguiz, Wirtz, Havertz, Bailey.

MOB vs LEV SQUADS

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Özcan, Niklas Lomb, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Sven Bender, Paulinho, Lars Bender, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aránguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Mitchell Weiser, Exequiel Palacios, Kai Havertz, Adrian Stanilewicz, Ayman Azhil, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi.

Borussia Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer, Tobias Sippel, Max Grun, Mamadou Doucoure, Oscar Wendt, Stefan Lainer, Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Tobias Strobl, Christoph Kramer, Denis Zakaria, Raffael, Lars Stindl, Ibrahima Traore, Fabian Johnson, Laszlo Bénes, Jonas Hofmann, Tony Jantschke, Matthias Ginter, Florian Neuhaus, Aaron Herzog, Patrick Herrmann, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Pléa,Torben Musel, Conor Noss, Breel Embolo, Keanan Bennetts.

