Dream11 Team Prediction

After being halted for just over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It’s the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27. Also Read - SCH vs WBN Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen Football Match at Veltins-Arena 07:00 PM IST May 30 Saturday

When: May 31, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Allianz Arena

Dream11 Team

GK- R Gikiewicz

DEF- R Bensebaini, M Ginter, O Wendt, S Lainer

MID- J Hoffman (VC), G Promel, Y Malli, M Butler

FWD- A Plea (C), M Thuram

Starting XI

Borussia Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Oscar Wendt, Stefan Lainer, Breel Embolo, Tobias Strobl, Christoph Kramer, Alassane Pléa, Marcus Thuram, Patrick Herrmann

FC Union Berlin: Rafal Gikiewicz, Keven Schlotterbeck, Florian Hubner, Neven Subotic, Christopher Lenz, Robert Andrich, Christian Gentner, Christopher Trimmel, Marius Bulter, Marcus Ingvartsen, Sebastian Andersson

SQUADS

Borussia Monchengladbach: Max Grun, Tobias Sippel, Yann Sommer, Mamadou Doucoure, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Oscar Wendt, Ramy Bensebaini, Stefan Lainer, Tony Jantschke, Aaron Philipp Herzog, Christoph Kramer, Conor Noss, Denis Zakaria, Fabian Johnson, Florian Neuhaus, Ibrahima-Traore, Jonas Hofmann, Laszlo Benes, Torben Musel, Patrick Herrmann, Tobias Strobl, Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo, Keanan Bennetts, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram, Raffael

FC Union Berlin: Rafal Gikiewicz, Jakob Busk,Moritz Nicolas, Neven Subotic, Marvin Friedrich, Julian Ryerson, Ken Reichel, Florian Hubner,Suleiman Abdullahi, Manuel Schmiedebach, hristopher Lenz, Keven Schlotterbeck, Akaki Gogia, Florian Flecker,Yunus Malli,Grischa Prömel, Felix Kroos, Julius Kade, Michael Parensen, Robert Andrich, Christian Gentner, Maurice Opfermann, Joshua Mees, Sebastian Polter, Sebastian Andersson, Anthony Ujah ,Marius Bulter, Laurenz Dehl, Sheraldo Becker, Christopher Trimmel, Marcus Ingvartsen

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MOB Dream11 Team/ UNN Dream11 Team/ FC Union Berlin Dream11 Team/ Borussia Monchengladbach Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.