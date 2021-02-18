Chennai: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore in the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai today. The IPL “mini-auction” this year has 291 players going under the hammer as England pacer Mark Wood withdrew from the auction at the end moment. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares Her Version of Pawri Ho Rahi Meme, Pic Takes Internet by Storm

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction. Shakib had his base price as Rs 2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore. Also Read - Chris Morris Becomes the Most Expensive Player in IPL Auction History as Rajasthan Royals Get Him For Rs 16.25 Crore

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav went unsold in the auction. Also Read - IPL 2021 Full Squads Live: Complete List of Players in 8 Franchises

Earlier, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 14.25 crore. He had his base price as Rs 2 crore, but a bidding war unfolded between RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players, and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the mini-auction.

However, right on the eve of the auction, England pacer Wood decided to withdraw his name in order to spend time with his family, reported ESPNcricinfo.

12 players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.