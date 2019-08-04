Ashes 2019: Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has once again held the fort in the second innings of the first Ashes Test and it is frustrating the English bowlers. Moeen Ali got so frustrated that he bowled a bizarre delivery to get rid of Smith, it was not intended. Unfortunately, he failed, but his delivery has got fans dumbstruck. Seemed like the ball slipped out of Moeen Ali’s hand. A very high full toss and Smith came charging forward but then tried to slap it overhead, missed and Bairstow collected it. Smith was surprised and he had a smile, while Moeen had a hand up to apologise.

Here is the bizarre delivery:

Is Moeen Ali trying to find a way to beat Steve Smith’s bat? https://t.co/eun4AW7yCk — Shahul Hameed (@shahul0701) August 4, 2019

Earlier, as day three of the first Ashes Test unfolded, Australia were left hoping for another heroic effort from Steve Smith to bail them out. At the stumps of third day’s play, the team from down under hold a 34-run lead. Smith remained not-out at 46 with Travis Head partnering him to the pavilion when the day’s play was cut short due to bad light. An unbeaten stand of 49 between them had seen their team finish the day at 124/3.

The Tim Paine-led side were reduced to 27/2 after the openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft fell cheaply. However, Smith and Usman Khawaja steadied the ship for their team and added 48 to provide some stability to the innings. Khawaja took the aggressive approach while Smith continued with his usual self but the former’s party was cut short by Ben Stokes at 40. Head, joining Smith in the 19th over, made sure that there was no further casualty to the team.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia was 163/3 with a lead of 73 runs in the second innings. Smith was unbeaten on 63*.