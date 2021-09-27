Dubai: In what may come as a big setback for the England Cricket team, star allrounder Moeen Ali has decided to retire from Test cricket. As per the British media, Ali has already been informed about his call to captain Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood.Also Read - After Yuzvendra Chahal's Heroics vs MI; Virender Sehwag Feels India's T20 WC Squad Could Still be Changed

The 34-year-old has scored 2,914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29 and taken 195 wickets with his off-spin.

Having played little test cricket since the 2019 Ashes, Moeen was recalled for the home summer series against India and played in three matches.

England’s next test series is against Australia in the Ashes starting in December.

There is no confirmation as to why Ali decided to not play Test cricket again, but some reports suggest that he is taking this step to extend his white-ball career. It seems highly unlikely he will continue to play first-class cricket but no firm decision has yet been taken on that.

The English star is currently in UAE for the ongoing IPL season. He is a crucial member of the CSK outfit. At No 3, he has been successful for the MS Dhoni-led franchise.