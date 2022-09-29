Lahore: Deepti Sharma’s mankad on England cricketer Charlotte Dean in the 3rd ODI, last week became the talk of the town as it received mixed reviews from all around the world.Also Read - Pakistan vs England T20 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK vs ENG 5th T20I on TV in India and Pakistan

What Deepti did is very much within the laws of the game, but fans and pundits take it as ‘unfair’ play and against the ‘Spirit of Cricket’. Specially England fans have slammed Sharma for his so-called unfair play. Also Read - PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 5th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 8 PM IST September 28, Friday

Now England stand-in skipper Moeen Ali becomes the latest cricketer to have say about the mankadding. According to Ali, it’s not his thing to do but he might consider if he’s ‘really angry’. Also Read - Babar Azam on Verge of Breaking Another BIG Virat Kohli Record During 5th T20I vs England

“No, it’s not my thing,” Moeen was quoted as saying by The Telegraph. “I don’t think I’ll ever do it unless I was really angry with someone. It’s in the (ICC) laws and there’s nothing illegal so people that do it have the right, but I just hope it doesn’t become a common thing, or something that’s regularly done.”

“You’re not really working to get a wicket. At least with a run-out, there’s a bit of work that has to be done, and with all the other dismissals. This is just waiting for the guy and taking the bails off. Even when I played cricket as a kid in the garden, it’s not my thing to do,” Moeen added.

As per MCC, there is no wrong in Deepti’s move and have laid down a stern statement that batters should be more aware and not should not leave the crease until the ball is released from the bowler during the time of the delivery.