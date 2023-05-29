Home

Sports

Moeen Ali Shares Glimpse Of CSK Fans Ahead Of IPL 2023 Final, Says ‘Nowhere in The World You See This’ | Watch Viral VIDEO

Moeen Ali Shares Glimpse Of CSK Fans Ahead Of IPL 2023 Final, Says ‘Nowhere in The World You See This’ | Watch Viral VIDEO

Chennai, led by M.S. Dhoni, are the second-most successful team in IPL history, having won the title four times in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021, and are eyeing their fifth title.

Moeen Ali Shares Glimpse Of CSK Fans Ahead Of IPL 2023 Final

Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings batting all-rounder Moeen Ali shared a video of fans from his team bus while going to the stadium for the final match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

CSK will play their 12th IPL final match and will fight against GT to win their fifth trophy. Moeen who is part of CSK since 2021 after his old franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore released him.

You may like to read

This season the English batting all-rounder has scored 124 runs in 14 matches with the best score of 91 and managed to pick up nine wickets with his best bowling figures of 4/26.

Trending Now

CSK fans are emotional this season as there are speculations that this will be the last IPL for captain MS Dhoni as a player so they don’t want to leave any chance to see their favorite.

Now, For the IPL final in Ahmedabad CSK Fans has turned the city yellow and it seems like MS Dhoni’s home ground Chennai. Moeen posted a Instagram story where the fans are cheering to the team while they were going to the stadium, here is the video:

Chennai Super Kings fans in Narendra Modi Stadium. [Moeen Ali Instagram] pic.twitter.com/FBmKmAy3jy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

Chennai, led by M.S. Dhoni, are the second-most successful team in IPL history, having won the title four times in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021, and are eyeing their fifth title. The final of IPL 2023 is also Dhoni’s 250th appearance in the tournament since being a part of it from the inaugural year in 2008 and will also be Ambati Rayudu’s last match as an IPL player after the right-handed batter announced on his Twitter account on Sunday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES