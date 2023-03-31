Home

Mohali Weather Forecast, April 1, Match 2: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport During Punjab vs Kolkata IPL 2023 Clash

PBKS vs KKR: Weather Report Live Today And Pitch Report Of Mohali Cricket Stadium- IPL 2023.

After a cracking opening night in Ahmedabad, action shifts to Mohali on a double-header Saturday where Punjab host Kolkata in their IPL 2023 opener. Unfortunately, it is not good news for fans as there are chances of rain playing spoilsport.

As per the Accuweather report, the temperature in Mohali will hover around the 23 Celcius to 25 Celcius mark. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day and night. The chance of rain is 50% during the day and 24% at night. The humidity will be 78% during the day and rise to 91% at night.

Fans would be hoping rain stays away and there is a full 40-overs game at the IS Bindra stadium.

PBKS vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar

Impact Player (Rishi Dhawan)

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, N Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player (David Wiese)

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

