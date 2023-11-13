Home

Mohamad Amir Slams Babar Azam, Ramiz Raja Following Pakistan’s Dismal Show In ICC World Cup 2023, Says ”System Can Do Nothing”

The left-arm speedster gave them a befitting reply catering to 'system change' in the state of affairs.

Mohamad Amir Slams Babar Azam, Ramiz Raja Following Pakistan's Dismal Show In ICC World Cup 2023, Says ''System Can Do Nothing''. (Image: Twitter).

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer, Mohammad Amir didn’t bother to mince his words against Men in Green captain, Babar Azam and Ramiz Raja following the Shaheens dismal show in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. Former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has called for a ‘system change’ rather than going for a change in captaincy. In this context, the left-arm speedster gave them a befitting reply.

“Captaincy does matter. What is the system? It is not a wall. Five and six people have been given responsibility to run the Pakistan cricket. A captain is also one of them. In 1992 under Imran Khan, we won the World Cup, the system was same. In 1999 our team was a world beater, who reached the finals. We won the 2009 T20 World Cup with the same system, we won the 2017 Champions Trophy under same system,” said Amir.

According to Amir, the pacer strongly feels that unless the mentality of the captain is changed, system can do anything by citing examples of Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni.

“Babar is captain for past four years. He has build his team on his own. Buttler is not part of our system, then why did England played so badly? Does the system in England also need a makeover? After 2015 debacle, Morgan said I want to play this brand of cricket, I want these 25 players. System remained the same, it is the captain, who changed his mindset. England were struggling in Test cricket for two years. Joe Root was the captain. System is same but we say England’s Test cricket has changed. It was Ben Stokes, who changed his approach”, he told at ‘Haarana Mana Hay’ on Geo news.

“As long as captain’s mindset will not change, system can do nothing. Was it the system, who told him not to play Abrar Ahmad, or bench Fakhar after first match,” Amir added.

“We say Dhoni changed India’s cricket, but he never changed the system. People kept saying that for how long will he keep giving Jadeja and Ashwin chances. And now we say Jadeja is World’s best all-rounder. MS Dhoni has given them the team,” the 31-year old concluded.

