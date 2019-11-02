Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has taken another dig at his former team-mates Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif, who were banned for spot-fixing in 2011.

“I was playing against 21 people – 11 their and 10 ours,” said Akhtar on Saturday during a talk ‘Rewind With Samina Peerzada’.

Pakistan cricket witnessed its darkest phase in recent years when Amir, Asif and Salman Butt were banned for spot-fixing in 2011. “I was always of the belief that I can never cheat Pakistan, no match-fixing but I was surrounded by match-fixers. I was playing against 21 people (sic) – 11 their and 10 ours. Who knows who was the match-fixer,” Akhtar said.

“There was so much match-fixing. Asif told me which all matches they had fixed and how they did it.”

Akhtar said he was livid when he came to know that Amir and Asif had indulged in corruption during a Test against England.

“I tried to make Amir and Asif understand. What a waste of talent. When I heard about this, I was so upset that I punched the wall,” said the 44-year-old retired pacer.

“Pakistan’s two top bowlers, smart, intelligent and the two perfect fast bowlers were wasted. They sold themselves for a little money.”

Of the suspended trio, only Amir managed to make a successful comeback to international cricket. The 27-year-old, who announced his retirement from Test cricket, helped Pakistan win the 2017 Champions Trophy after they beat arch-rivals India in the finals. He was also a part of the Pakistan team during the 50-over World Cup in England.