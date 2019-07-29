Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir grabbed headlines for liking a controversial tweet. Rumour mills started carrying the news that he was looking for a British passport as his wife resides in the UK. Apparently, all this was a rumour. Amir has come out in the open and claimed that he did not like the tweet on purpose but it was a mistake and he quickly corrected it. Not long back, he announced his retirement from Test cricket which came as a shock to his fans and now this. “It has been an honor to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white-ball cricket,” Amir said in a statement announcing his retirement.

“Amir himself is now upset that how this private discussion came out in the open and who leaked the discussions. The Pakistan Cricket Board and team management in West Indies are now investigating as to who is responsible for leaking out this private discussion,” a report in Pakistan said.

No sir by mistake i liked that tweet i was trying to like other tweet — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 29, 2019

“He is clearly planning to obtain a British passport and permanently settle down in England in future,” a well-informed source said. “With a spouse visa he can work freely and enjoy other benefits as a permanent resident of the UK which is why he is planning to also purchase a house in England,” the source added.

His decision to retire did not go down well with former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram. Former fast bowlers attacked Amir on all fronts and criticized his decision to quit the oldest format of the game. In 36 Test matches, he has notched 119 wickets with an impressive average of 30.

However, the 27-year-old cricketer would be in the radar for the T20 World Cup which would take place in Australia next year and also the upcoming limited series which Pakistan would be playing.