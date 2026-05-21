Home

Sports

Mohammad Amir eligible to play in IPL 2027? Fast bowlers British citizenship to allow him...

Mohammad Amir eligible to play in IPL 2027? Fast bowler’s British citizenship to allow him…

The left-arm pacer, who last featured for Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, got his UK passport and citizenship through his wife Narjis Khan - a British-born citizen and lawyer. She is a major reason why Amir has been granted permanent stay in the isle of Britain

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir during practice session at Old Trafford ahead of World Cup 2019 match against India in Manchester, England on June 15, 2019. (Photo credits: IANS)

Former Pakistani left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, known for his vintage seam bowling, has officially attained a British passport and that has sparked plenty of talks and speculations regarding his participation in the Indian Premier League in the near future. Amir has been a long admirer of the competition and has openly expressed his desire to feature in the cash-rich tournament.

Mohammad Amir has been hinting about acquiring British citizenship in a famous Pakistani talk show named “Hasna Mana Hai”. He had made this revelation when his application for the UK passport was under process, which is now fully completed. This has left the door open for Amir to at least register in the IPL auction.

Also Read: MS Dhoni set to leave CSK after IPL 2026 season, report makes EXPLOSIVE claim

“By next year, I will have the opportunity to play in the IPL, and if given the chance, then why not? I will play in the IPL.” – Mohammad Amir said on the show.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The left-arm pacer, who last featured for Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, got his UK passport and citizenship through his wife Narjis Khan – a British-born citizen and lawyer. She is a major reason why Amir has been granted permanent stay in the isle of Britain. The 34-year-old made this revelation himself by reposting an Instagram post on his story.

Although he has made some anti-India comments in the past, most recently during the 2026 T20 World Cup, it will be interesting to see if the Board of Control for Cricket in India will accept his enrollment for the IPL or not.

Also Read: Good news for star player from Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR after win over MI, will be teammate in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s team for…

Every year, more than 1000 applications get registered for an IPL auction and it’s the BCCI who takes the final call on each and every player. Notably, Pakistani cricketers have been barred from competing in the competition since 2009 in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks which had links from Pakistan’s intelligence service ISI.

But even if Mohammad Amir finds himself a buyer in the IPL auction, this won’t be the first time that a former Pakistani cricketer would switch his nationality and feature in the richest league in the world.

Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was the first one to do so when his British citizenship allowed him to play in the IPL. Mahmood played for the Punjab Kings from 2012 to 2013 as well as the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.