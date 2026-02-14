Home

Sports

Star Pakistan cricketer makes BRUTAL remark on Abhishek Sharma ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, says...

Star Pakistan cricketer makes BRUTAL remark on Abhishek Sharma ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, says…

Star Pakistan cricketer made a brutal remark about Abhishek Sharma ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, which is schelduled for February 15.

Star Pakistan cricketer makes BRUTAL remark on Abhishek Sharma ahead of India vs Pakistan clash (Source: X)

New Delhi: Star Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir made a controversial remark about Abhishek Sharma ahead of the high-voltage clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Speaking on Pakistani TV show ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s T20 World Cup encounter, Amir added that Abhishek lacks consistency and is not technically sound, he is merely a slogger who can be contained with basic bowling plans.

“Abhishek Sharma is a slogger. He wants to hit every ball. If he connects, he connects — otherwise, the chances of failure are high. He bats in eight innings and scores in just one. In the rest, he gets 10, 15, 20, 0. He just stands and slogs. He is not a technically sound batter. That is my honest opinion,” Amir said.

“Abhishek plays high-risk cricket. Keep a deep cover and bowl into his body to trap him. The other thing is slower deliveries.” Amir further said

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Abhishek might miss Pakistan clash

Amir’s remarks come just days ahead of India’s group-stage clash against Pakistan which is scheduled for February 15. Abhishek, who is currently unwell, faces the possibility of missing the contest. He entered the T20 World Cup as the top-ranked T20I batter in the world, riding on a string of outstanding performances over the past couple of years.

“Abhishek is still not fine. He will take a game or two, I don’t know. So Sanju comes in for Abhishek. Similar batter, explosive. And Bumrah comes in for Siraj,” said Suryakumar.

Amir suggested few strategy to get rid of Abhishek

However, his tally of 1,297 runs at a strike rate of 200 has clearly failed to impress Amir. The former left-arm pacer also suggested few strategy to get rid of Abhishek in the match scheduled to be played in Colombo.

Abhishek has earlier spoken about how fast bowlers frequently turn to slower deliveries while bowling to him. However, he added that he prepares for such tactics in advance, training against similar variations that he anticipates facing in matches.

“In the World Cup, I know the bowlers won’t give me much pace,” Abhishek had said during India’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. “I’ve realised that in the last few matches, so I’ve been preparing for it. If you want to play this kind of cricket, you have to prepare all the time.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.