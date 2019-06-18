ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India-Pakistan clashes are nothing less than a blockbuster! Passionate fans from both countries want to see their team winning, if that does not happen, the consequences follow. After India thrashed Pakistan by 89 (DLS) runs at Manchester, fans have been abusing the Men in Green, insulting them and there seems to be no end to that. Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is the latest to request fans not to use bad words against the players. He says you can criticise our performance and he promises fans that they will bounce back. “Pls dont use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need ur support,” read Amir’s tweet.

Pls dont use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need ur support 🙏🙏🙏 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) June 17, 2019

After his post, fans cautioned him and asked him to stay away. Here are the reactions:

Stay away, i repeat stay away….

Justify your salaries with your performance… Bhad main gai tum logon ki hub ul watni…

لاتوں کے بھوت — Dr. Aliya Kareem (@DrAliya7) June 17, 2019

I am sorry This nation has given too many chances to the whole team, we r sad and emotionally hurt! Its the routine now for our team not to fight and go in the ground without any proper planning

Things need to be changed now!

By the way, Congratulations to ur performance 👍 — Nasreen (@Nas_k27) June 17, 2019

Dar ki waja sai review bhi nahi lyea — Aamir Faisal (@AamirFa36303781) June 18, 2019

Bhi kahan ka hero he amir amir hero tab hu ga jab start main wickets lay ga end per nai amir ne jitni bhe wickets lo hain wo boundaries per catch hoey hain hit martay hoey or her team last 20 overs main apni ings ko tez karti he — goldeneyes608 (@goldeneyes608) June 17, 2019

Pakistan’s next match is against South Africa on June 23. With just one win from five games, the team is currently lying second from bottom in the points table and looks unlikely to make the semifinals.