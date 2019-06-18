ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India-Pakistan clashes are nothing less than a blockbuster! Passionate fans from both countries want to see their team winning, if that does not happen, the consequences follow. After India thrashed Pakistan by 89 (DLS) runs at Manchester, fans have been abusing the Men in Green, insulting them and there seems to be no end to that. Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is the latest to request fans not to use bad words against the players. He says you can criticise our performance and he promises fans that they will bounce back. “Pls dont use bad words for the players yes u guys can criticise our performance we will bounce back InshAllah we need ur support,” read Amir’s tweet.
After his post, fans cautioned him and asked him to stay away. Here are the reactions:
Pakistan’s next match is against South Africa on June 23. With just one win from five games, the team is currently lying second from bottom in the points table and looks unlikely to make the semifinals.