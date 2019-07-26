Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from Test cricket that has left his fans heartbroken. The 27-year-old pacer has decided to hang his boots from the longer version of the game to focus on limited-overs cricket, especially the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup which is slated to take place next year in Australia. He has picked up 119 wickets in 36 Tests for Pakistan. The left-arm pacer was given the responsibility to lead the pace battery in the World Cup. His performance was decent in the tourney and once felt he had a lot of red-ball cricket left in him, but that does not seem to be the case.

Here is how Twitter fans were left heartbroken:

It’s too early to retire from test cricket Bro 💔 #MohammadAmir pic.twitter.com/t6z4LflCBT — K A I N A T 💙 @Engr_Sb 🎂 (@Miss_Universe8) July 26, 2019

#MohammadAmir announces his retirement from Test cricket. Is that not early? pic.twitter.com/D995w2OQa7 — Abdul Majid Kalwar (@Majid_PSF) July 26, 2019

One of the finest bowler of this generation and one of the greatest bowler pakistan has produce Mohammad Amir who will be one of the cricket bowling legend. May he have played not much game in test but has prove many thing and I hope he will do as best as till now.#MohammadAmir pic.twitter.com/qdRYo7nqbp — Anjal Bhattarai (@anjalbhattara13) July 26, 2019

You could’ve been the next Waseem! Isn’t that too early? Who will replace now💔#MohammadAmir pic.twitter.com/ZWF3ZfflMp — M A R Y A M 🇵🇰⁩ (@miss_insane1) July 26, 2019

In a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Amir said: “It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white ball cricket.

“Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team’s upcoming challenges, including next year’s ICC T20 World Cup,” he added.

“But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly,” he said.

“I want to thank all my team-mates as well the opponents in red ball cricket. It has been a privilege to play with and against them. I am sure our paths will continue to cross in limited-overs cricket as all of us play and compete with the same vigour and determination.”