Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2024? Former Pakistan Pacer Wants To Go Step-By-Step

Mohammad Amir has applied for British passport after retiring from Pakistan cricket in 2020. He is married to Narjis Khan who is a British citizen and lawyer.

Updated: July 3, 2023 5:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Mohammed Amir played for Pakistan from 2009 to 2020. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Mohammad Amir stated that he will be going step by step as far his participation in the Indian Premier League after the former Pakistan pacer applied for a British passport. Amir is married to Narjis Khan who is a British citizen and lawyer.

Post retirement, Amir moved to United Kingdom in 2020 and if his application is approved, it will open several doors for the Pakistan speedster — be it representing England or play in the Indian Premier League.

On his possibilities to represent for England, Amir straightway denied. “First, I will not play for England. I have played for Pakistan. Second (talking of IPL), there is one more year to go. What will be the scenario at that time….I always say that I go step by step,” Amir told ARY News.

“We don’t know what will happen tomorrow and I start thinking about playing IPL in 2024. When I get my passport …whatever the best opportunity will be and what I will get…I will avail it,” added Amir who was banned for five years by ICC for spot-fixing in 2010.

