Stating that cricketers from India and Pakistan should keep politics aside, pacer Mohammad Amir has claimed that it would have been great to bowl to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Pakistan Super League. The Pakistan pacer also said that players from both countries should be allowed to play IPL and PSL.

"We have always said, as players, that cricket, or any other sport, and politics should be kept separate. I love challenges like bowling to top-notch batsmen and it would have been great to bowl to them [Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma]," Amir said in an interview with Cricket Pakistan on Wednesday.

The left-arm quickie also reckoned that his suggestion would benefit the cricketers of both nations.

“Be it the IPL or PSL, it would be beneficial for players, from Pakistan and India, playing in these competitions in terms of exposure and quality of cricket,” said Amir who has never featured in the IPL.

In the past, BCCI had allowed players from Pakistan to take part in the IPL. 11 Pakistani cricketers including Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar have been a part of the cash-rich league.

In the past, Amir has troubled the Indian batsman. In the 2017 Champions Trophy final in England, Amir picked the wickets of Kohli and Rohit to peg India back early on in the mammoth chase. The Men in Green led by Sarfaraz Ahmed beat India to lift the title.

Meanwhile, after a successful season of the PSL, Amir would soon be seen in action in the inaugural Lanka Premier League where he will turn up for the Galle Gladiators.