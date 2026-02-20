Home

Mohammad Amir’s BOLD remarks on Team India’s qualification for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, says…

Former Pakistan player Mohammad Amir criticizes Team India's qualification for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Take a look and read the full story.

Mohammad Amir slams Team India

Team India is playing brilliantly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The co-hosts of the tournament have qualified for the Super 8. They have won all their matches in the contest.

The tournament has taken a great turn as teams like: Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa are performing brilliantly. Ahead of the Super 8, Pakistan former player Mohammad Amir named his top teams to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.

Mohammad Amir doubts Team India’s qualification for T20 World Cup semi-finals

Mohammad Amir picked South Africa and West Indies as his best teams. After not selecting India, he invited a new controversy, as he said. “Except for the Pakistan match, the Indian batting line-up collapsed in every game. The way South Africa and the West Indies are playing, they can beat any team.”

AMIR PREDICTS INDIA WON'T MAKE INTO WC SEMIS. Mohammad Amir says India won't qualify for the World Cup semi-finals. – First it was Slogger Abhishek Sharma, now it is India. it's really done for India. pic.twitter.com/MqyZ3Tgwil — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) February 19, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Abhishek Sharma’s poor form in T20 World Cup 2026

In the tournament, Team India showcased a great performance and topped the Group A points table with 8 points. The major concern for the Indian team is the poor form of star player Abhishek Sharma as in the last three matches, he was dismissed for a duck. Abhishek is the key player for the Indian team. The co-hosts need his good form in the Super 8.

Mohammad Amir calls Abhishek Sharma a ‘slogger’

Reflecting on his performance, former Pakistan player, Mohammad Amir called Abhishek Sharma a ‘slogger’ after his early blunders in the T20 World Cup 2026.

While speaking on ‘Haarna Mana Hai’ show, Mohammad Amir said. “By whatever little I have seen, if you ask me honestly, I feel he is just a slogger. He has to go hard at every ball. The day he gets going, it’s fine; otherwise, uske failure ke chances zyaada hain (The chances of his failure are high). He scores once in 8 innings. Otherwise, his scores are 10, 15, 0, and 20. I don’t think he is technically sound,” Amir said on the show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’.

Mohammad Amir slams Abhishek Sharma for his recent form

Mohammad Amir criticized Abhishek Sharma after his early ducks in the T20 World Cup 2026. “Saim had the same issue when he came to play the PSL a few years back. He was new and was hitting no-look shots. Nobody knew his weakness because most of his shots were on the leg side. Now, if you bowl at the third or fourth stump line, he struggles to decide. Even in his last two matches, he was dismissed playing on the offside. Unless he improves his offside game, he cannot progress. Strong bowlers will always test your weakness and push you out of your comfort zone.”

“Same for Abhishek. He wants every ball in the slot so he can hit. But at the bigger stages, or in ODIs, har ball lapete mein nahi le sakte (you cannot slog every ball in pressure cricket). Salman Agha and Aryan Dutt got him out in a similar fashion. International cricket will expose you,” he added.

