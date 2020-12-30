Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin survived a car accident on Wednesday morning in Rajasthan’s Soorwal. According to his assistant, the legendary batsman escaped unhurt, reported by news agency ANI. Azharuddin’s car looked completely damaged from the front in the image shared by ANI. Also Read - Mohammad Azharuddin on His Ban From Cricket, Finishing at 99 Tests, Importance of Fielding in Modern Day Cricket

According to a report in ABP news, the former India captain was travelling to Ranthambore, when his car met with an accident on the Lalsot-Kota highway. Azhar managed to escape without any serious injuries while a person travelling with him sustained a minor injury. He was later taken to the hotel in another car with his family.

"Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associates when the car lost its control and rammed into a hotel where a worker got injured," Police Station Incharge Chandrabhan said according to ANI.

“Police reached the spot and all the three persons including Azharuddin were taken away in a different vehicle while the injured was admitted at a government hospital,” he said.

Former Cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan earlier today. He is unhurt, as per his personal assistant. pic.twitter.com/3hpKRNMMYm — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Azharuddin, who is the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association, recently visited Eden Gardens ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The former India captain met with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya and discussed the logistics and bio-bubble norms for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He was also part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahemdabad. Ahead of the meeting in the friendly match, he played for Jay Shah’s Secretary XI against Sourav Ganguly’s President XI. Azhar opened the innings for Secretary XI and slammed 37 runs off 22 balls before getting retired hurt. His innings was laced with seven boundaries.

Azharuddin played 99 Tests and scored 6125 runs at an average of 45. He also played 334 ODIs, scoring 9378 runs at 36.92 during a 15-year international career that had begun with three successive centuries.