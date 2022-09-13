New Delhi: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was subjected to social media trolls after his comment on Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad was not met with good note by the twitterverse.Also Read - Virat Kohli Reigns Supreme on Social Media, Becomes First Cricketer to Fetch 50 Million Followers on Twitter

In India's T20 World Cup squad, likes of Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Sanju Samson didn't make the cut and the selection committee had to face the wrath of the fans due to the exclusion of a number of deserving players according to them.

Azharuddin batted for the inclusion of Shami and Iyer and the fans didn't take it in good note when they saw Shreyas' name in the list.

Surprised at the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Md. Shami from the main squad. https://t.co/GOKUzRyMot — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 12, 2022

Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 12, 2022

@ShreyasIyer15 ?? Seriously? Australia main pitch bouncy hein aur yeah banda Bounce khel hi nahi sakta — Hilpesh!! 🇮🇳 (@Hilpesh) September 12, 2022

Surprised at the omission of Yusuf Pathan and Stuart Binny from the main squad. They played brilliantly against SL-L. — Cric Top Class (@crictopclass) September 12, 2022

I don’t even know how to react! — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) September 12, 2022

Shres Iyer was always in backup sir why surprise?? — Prabin 🇮🇳 (@prabin1007) September 12, 2022

Bouncer aap khelne jaoge ky. — Suraj Birajdar (@SurajHRx) September 12, 2022

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohd Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.