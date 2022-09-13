New Delhi: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was subjected to social media trolls after his comment on Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad was not met with good note by the twitterverse.Also Read - Virat Kohli Reigns Supreme on Social Media, Becomes First Cricketer to Fetch 50 Million Followers on Twitter
In India's T20 World Cup squad, likes of Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Sanju Samson didn't make the cut and the selection committee had to face the wrath of the fans due to the exclusion of a number of deserving players according to them.
Azharuddin batted for the inclusion of Shami and Iyer and the fans didn't take it in good note when they saw Shreyas' name in the list.
This what the fans had to say on Azharuddin’s comment.
India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Standby players – Mohd Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.