Former India captain Mohammad Azharduddin wishes to remain grounded after being elected as the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Friday. Azharuddin, who was once indicated for match-fixing, polled 173 votes while his opponent Prakash Chand Jain won 73 votes.

“I am happy, but not jubilant. I never used to be ecstatic even when I scored my hundreds, so it’s the same here. There is work to be done. I always wonder why there is so little Hyderabad representation in the Indian Premier League teams. It’s time for some serious talent hunting in the interiors and I along with my team will concentrate on the development aspect of our cricket,” Azharuddin was quoted as saying by MID-DAY on Saturday.

Azharuddin said that he was confident about his victory. “Over the last three days, I was getting good vibes about becoming the new president,” he remarked.

“A lot of people have helped and encouraged me in these elections and whatever I do now is for the development of the game in Hyderabad. It will be cricket and only cricket,” he said.

“As I said, a lot of people helped me — Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub and Venkatapathy Raju — I have played with all three of them. All these years nothing was happening out here after I was illegally denied a post in the last elections. I promised myself then that I would give it my best shot to head the association,” said Azharuddin.

Quizzed if he would not accept a role in the BCCI, Azharuddin explained: “I don’t think they will offer me any role because I am just starting out. However, I will shirk no responsibility and I must stress that Hyderabad cricket is first and foremost for me.”