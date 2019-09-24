Out-of-favour Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez is currently in the Caribbean where he is featuring in the ongoing CPL as a part of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Hafeez has recently been expelled from Pakistan’s Central Board contracts after a string of poor performances and the veteran has not been at his very best in the CPL as well. Lately, he posted shirtless pictures of himself from the Caribbean where he has been seen having a ball with his teammates Fabian Allen and Laurie Evans.

This shirtless act of him seems to have not gone down well with fans who are now roasting him hilariously. While some fans are being ruthless for his act, some are asking him not to copy the Indian captain. Not long back, Kohli posed for a brand shirtless and the picture became the talk of the town.

Here is how Hafeez drew trolls:

If you wanna copy Virat Kohli .. do it by your performance.. the act you are trying to copy is called “Shodapan”. Nothing else dear !! — Shahzad Khan Niazi (@Shaz36n) September 22, 2019

Gareebo ka Virat Kohli😝 — SURVI SOUMYA💮 (@survisoumya) September 23, 2019

Poor virat kohli — Kavi Abhishek Jaunpur (@kavi_jaunpur) September 23, 2019

Bus ap ab yoonhi ghooma kijiey shuker hay cricket sey Apko side line ker dia ab hamari team number 1 position pay Ajaey gi Ap and malik ney buhut tabah Kia cricket ko ap donoan Ki politics ki wajah sey Buhut berbadi hoi thi team ki — Saqib Shahzad (@SaqibSh70992239) September 22, 2019

The 38-year-old has retired from Test cricket but still is available for T20Is. The veteran was not picked for the upcoming Sri Lankan series which will begin on September 28, 2019. Not just Hafeez, many of the Lankan players have opted out of the series for security issues. Top players like Lasith Malinga, Dinesh Chandimal and nine other players will not be playing the series.