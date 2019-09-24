Out-of-favour Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez is currently in the Caribbean where he is featuring in the ongoing CPL as a part of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Hafeez has recently been expelled from Pakistan’s Central Board contracts after a string of poor performances and the veteran has not been at his very best in the CPL as well. Lately, he posted shirtless pictures of himself from the Caribbean where he has been seen having a ball with his teammates Fabian Allen and Laurie Evans.
This shirtless act of him seems to have not gone down well with fans who are now roasting him hilariously. While some fans are being ruthless for his act, some are asking him not to copy the Indian captain. Not long back, Kohli posed for a brand shirtless and the picture became the talk of the town.
Here is how Hafeez drew trolls:
The 38-year-old has retired from Test cricket but still is available for T20Is. The veteran was not picked for the upcoming Sri Lankan series which will begin on September 28, 2019. Not just Hafeez, many of the Lankan players have opted out of the series for security issues. Top players like Lasith Malinga, Dinesh Chandimal and nine other players will not be playing the series.