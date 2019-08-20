Veteran Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez left a fan red-faced after he was asked about his retirement plans. The 38-year-old cricketer is at the twilight of his career and hence such a question is expected. Hafeez had a decent World Cup as well where he amassed 253 runs at an average of 31.62. Pakistan could not make it to the knockout stages and the team faced the heat for that. Hafeez conducted a Question and Answer session on Twitter where one of the fans seemed to have irked him by asking him about his plans of throwing in the towel. The fan took to Twitter and wrote, “Any plan for giving up on career?”

Somehow the question did not go down well with the cricketer who came down hard on the fan. Hafeez reverted and wrote, “Give up I don’t know this word, my career meri marzi (my choice),”

It was in October that Hafeez made a comeback to the squad in Dubai where he was among the runs against Australia.