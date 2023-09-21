Home

Sports

Mohammad Hafeez Quits From Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023

Mohammad Hafeez Quits From Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023

Mohammad Haffez announced that he will be quitting from Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee. This announcement cane just days ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023

Mohammad Hafeez (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former PAK cricketer Mohammad Hafeez announced that he is quitting from his position in the Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 that is set to be held in India entirely for the first time.

Trending Now

“I decided to quit from Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always. Pakistan Zindabad,” Hafeez tweeted.

You may like to read

I decided to quit from Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 21, 2023

more to follow…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES