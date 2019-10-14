Pakistan veteran allrounder Mohammed Hafeez has slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the new model of cricket which has been introduced for the development of cricket in the country. Hafeez’s reaction comes on the back of a video of former Pakistan domestic cricketer Fazal Subhan, who started driving a pick-up van, went viral on social media.

Hafeez, who shared the video on Twitter, wrote: “So sad Really, Like him & (sic) Many others are suffering, New system will look after 200 players but 1000s of cricketers & management staff are unemployed because of this new model. I don’t know who will take the responsibility of this unemployment of cricket fraternity, for all the victims,” he wrote.

In a bid to restructure the domestic cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board may have potentially put the careers of many cricketers on the line. The idea to dismantle the departmental cricket culture has faced a lot of criticism as the careers of many promising cricketers would be over.

One such cricketer, Subhan, who was once regarded as a talented prospect, is now driving a pick-up van to make ends meet. “Yes, I drive this [pickup] for bhara (fare). This is seasonal work. Some days there is a lot of work, and sometimes there is nothing for 10 days,” Fazal told a reporter while sitting behind the wheels of his rented pickup van.

“I worked so hard to play for Pakistan. During departmental cricket, we were drawing a salary of Rs 100,000 but since the departments have shut down we are down to Rs 30,000-35,000, which is not enough to survive,” the cricketer, who played for Habib Bank Limited, said.

“I am grateful that at least I have this job right now because of the way things are, who knows if I would even have this tomorrow. We have no choice; we have to do something for our children.”

Fazal has represented the Pakistan U 19 side in the past.

Speaking about his career, Fazal said: “I played for Pakistan Under-19 team, and I also played for Pakistan A. I appeared in 42 first-class matches and was among the top five for two years. I played the home series in Lahore against India. I had played thrice in the series, and scored 39, an unbeaten 22 and once I was out for naught.”