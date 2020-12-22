MOST T20I RUNS IN 2020

New Zealand and Pakistan played the third and final T20I of the three-match series in McLean, Napier on Tuesday and it was also the last T20I match of the year. 2020 has not been the best year in terms of cricketing action as most big tournaments and bilateral series were postponed or called off due to the existing pandemic. Yet, there was limited cricket and that was exciting for the fans who had missed it for a month together.

Now, that the T20I matches in 2020 are over, here is a look at the top five run-getters of 2020:

Mohammad Hafeez: The 40-year old has proved that he is vintage. The right-hander at the fag end of his career is playing some of his best cricket. In eight innings this year, he amassed 415 runs at a staggering average of 83. He registered his highest individual T20I score of 99* in the recently-concluded series versus New Zealand.

KL Rahul: The India wicketkeeper-batsman has had a year to remember. The stylish right-hander finished second in terms of most runs in T20Is. He scored 404 runs and played a couple of match-winning knocks in New Zealand earlier in the year. He also picked up the Orange Cap in the IPL for most runs.

Dawid Malan: The South African too had a year to remember as he climbed to the numero uno position in the T20I rankings. Not just that, he also became the first batsman to attain over 900 rating points in the ICC Rankings. In 10 T20Is in 2020, Malan aggregated 397 runs at an average of 49.62.

Tim Seifert: The New Zealand opener has been the find of the side this year. Seifert had scores of 57, 84*, and 35 in the three T20Is against the Men in Green. Amassing 352 T20I runs in the year, he finished in the top-five run-getters in the world. He promises a lot but it is still early days.

Kamran Khan: The Qatar cricketer is the sole representative of the associate nations’ group in this list. He has also had a stunning 2020. He scored 335 T20I runs at an average of 47.85. He would be the one to watch out for if Qatar makes it to the big stage in 2021.