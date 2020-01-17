Pakistan veteran allrounder Mohammad Hafeez, who was recalled to the team for the Twenty20 Internationals against Bangladesh, on Friday said that he will retire from international cricket after the Twenty20 World Cup later this year, vowing to end his career on a positive note.

Hafeez has been one of Pakistan’s vital players – in all three formats – who has been influential in providing some stability at the top of the order and also a handy off-spinner since he made his debut during an England tour in 2003.

Hafeez, who’s career was marred by questions over the legality of his bowling action – reported on three occasions during international matches – was banned from bowling for 12 months in 2015.

Hafeez, fondly called the “professor” for his knowledge of the game, said he enjoyed playing for Pakistan. “It has been a privilege,” he told media. “I want to play the Twenty20 World Cup and then exit from Pakistan’s international team.”

Hafeez retired from Tests in December 2018 after playing 55 Tests. He was more successful in limited over formats, scoring 6,614 runs and took 139 wickets in 218 one-day internationals. His last ODI was during the World Cup (50 overs) in England last year, and he has not been selected for that format since then. His tally in 89 Twenty20 internationals stands at 54 wickets and 1,908 runs.

“I have played 17 years for Pakistan and tried my level best. At times I missed my bowling,” said Hafeez, who also captained Pakistan in 29 Twenty20 internationals, winning 17 and losing 11 with one ending in a tie.

The 38-year-old will feature in the Bangladesh T20I series which begins in Lahore from January 24. The Twenty20 World Cup will be held in Australia in October-November this year.