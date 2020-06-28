Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that six out of its 10 cricketers who had been tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, have returned negative after retests. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: With Over 5 Lakh Cases, India Continues to be Fourth Worst-Hit Country; US Cases Surpass 2.5 Million

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz are those six cricketers whose have tested negative after the second round.

The four who have been declared positive after the second round of testing are Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Kashif Bhatti and Imran Khan, along with masseur Malang Ali.

However, PCB CEO Wasim Khan has said the six cricketers who have returned negative after retests will have to undergo a third round of testing before being allowed for the England tour.

Pakistan squad will fly to England on Sunday with 20 players, and 11 support staff. This includes reserve players Rohail Nazir and Musa Khan who were added as a cover earlier this week.

“I am aware Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz took personal tests outside of our process prior to the second PCB testing. While their results came negative, as per the PCB testing programme, they are deemed to have one negative test following a positive test,” Wasim said on Saturday.

“Therefore, once they are retested and receive a second negative result under the PCB testing programme, they will be available to join the squad in England,” he added.

All those 18 cricketers and 11 members of support staff who were declared negative after first round of testing on Monday, have yielded a second successive COVID-19 negative result.

“This was a challenging and unprecedented process that we have conducted and I am pleased that following a second round of testing, we are able to confirm 20 players and 11 player support personnel will travel to Manchester on Sunday,” Wasim said.

“Due to the increasing number of national cases and availability of testing labs in some players’ home towns, I think the PCB medical panel have done a good job to get us through this process,” he added.

The players who will depart for Manchester on Sunday are Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, and Yasir Shah