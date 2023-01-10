Home

Mohammad Kaif Blasts Rohit Sharma, Indian Team Management For Dropping Star Duo In IND Vs SL First ODI

While Ishan Kishan scored a double century in India's last ODI prior to the Sri Lanka game on Tuesday, Suryakumar Yadav blasted a T20I ton a couple of days back.

(From L) Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammad Kaif and Ishan Kishan. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif slammed the Indian team management for dropping Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav from the playing XI against Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Tuesday in Guwahati.

Kishan scored a double century (against Bangladesh) in India’s last ODI prior to the Sri Lanka match while Suryakumar also blasted a 45-ball ton against the Islanders in a T20I couple of days back.

A gem of a fielder during his playing days, Kaif extended his support for the Indian duo while taking a dig at Rohit Sharma and think-tank.

Slightly uncomfortable with the prospect of watching an Indian team today without last ODI’s double hundred scorer, Ishan Kishan, and last T20’s centurion Suryakumar Yadav. Hope they remain motivated. #INDvSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 10, 2023

“Slightly uncomfortable with the prospect of watching an Indian team today without last ODI’s double hundred scorer, Ishan Kishan, and last T20’s centurion Suryakumar Yadav. Hope they remain motivated. #INDvSL,” Kaif tweeted.