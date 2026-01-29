Home

Sports

Star India cricketer cites Suryakumar Yadav example amid talk of Sanju Samsons replacement, says...

Star India cricketer cites ‘Suryakumar Yadav example’ amid talk of Sanju Samson’s replacement, says…

Star India cricketer Mohammad Kaif advised Gautam Gambhir and team management to remain patient and not give up on Sanju Samson, citing the example of Suryakumar Yadav.

Sanju Samson

New Delhi: Sanju Samson is under a lot of pressure after his disappointing performance in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Samson was picked ahead of Shubman Gill in India’s 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to start on February 7.

With just one match left against New Zealand before the World Cup begins, former India batter Mohammad Kaif has advised the Gautam Gambhir-led team management to show patience and not give up on the wicketkeeper-batter yet.

“I am telling you, there might be discussions within the group or the camp along the lines of, ‘He’s not scoring, should we drop him?’ All these things come to mind. But right now, you have to stand by him. Sanju Samson has scored three centuries; it is not as if he hasn’t proven himself. He is a proven player, and he is capable,” Kaif remarked during a discussion on his YouTube channel.

Kaif cited Suryakumar Yadav’s example, who rediscovered his form

Kaif cited team India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s example, who rediscovered his form in the New Zealand series after a lean patch during earlier outings against Australia and South Africa. The former batter feels Samson deserves similar backing, considering his credentials as an established performer.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Look at Suryakumar Yadav. He was the captain and out of form, but he maintained confidence in his game. He always used to say, ‘I am not out of form; I am playing well and finding the middle of the bat, I am just out of runs.’ He said this because he had faith in his ability. He knew that if he could just get one or two innings under his belt, he would be back on track. No batter reaches the number one ICC ranking without such self-belief. He demonstrated his skill, and everyone praised him for the player he is. The team continued to give him chances even during his slump, and he eventually found his rhythm again. The same will happen with Sanju Samson, I am certain of it,” Kaif added.

Kaif on Ishan Kishan replacing Sanju Samson

With wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan making the most of his return to international cricket, there has been speculation about him replacing Samson at the top of the order, with Shreyas Iyer potentially shifting to the middle order. However, Kaif is against the move and believes Samson should be given at least two more matches to prove himself.

“Even though Ishan Kishan is back and people are calling for him to replace Sanju, I believe we should give Samson at least two more matches before making a final decision. After that, you can take whatever course you like. Sanju is a classy player who needs support right now. No player can score all the time. He deserves this opportunity because he hasn’t always had a consistent run; he has been in and out of the side. When a player doesn’t get regular opportunities, they can become nervous. Give him these two games, and if he remains out of form, he would likely admit himself that he shouldn’t be playing.” he said

“I believe he should be given five consecutive innings. You are already winning-you have won three matches-so there is no pressure. There is no need to panic or make changes for the sake of finding an ‘in-form’ player. The Indian team has won three matches in a row comfortably. After the five-match T20 series is over, sit down and discuss the strategy moving forward. Dropping him now would be far too hasty.” Kaif concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.